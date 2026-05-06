NHI costing and funding key areas of contention before top court

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Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi, centre, with advocate Ngwako Maenetje, representing parliament, at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, on May 5 2026. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

A lack of information on the costs and funding of the National Health Insurance (NHI) was a key point of contention yesterday before Constitutional Court justices in a challenge to parliament’s public participation processes.

The NHI Act seeks to establish a single, centralised fund to provide free, universal healthcare for all South African residents. It aims to reduce inequalities by buying services from public and private providers.

The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) is challenging parliament’s public participation process in litigation that seeks to have the act, signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2024, set aside on procedural grounds.

Advocate Bruce Leech, for the BHF, argued that parliament approved the NHI Bill blindly, without knowing the costs or having details of what the universal health coverage scheme would cover.

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