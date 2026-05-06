Organisers of Joburg fine dining event in hot water for failure to refund customers

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Organisers of Modelane Long Table are in trouble for failing to refund their clients.

Modelane Long Table, a popular Joburg dining event, has received a termination notice after 24 complaints were filed to the ombudsman.

The complaints were made to the Consumer Goods and Services Ombud (CGSO), which said mediation efforts failed after the organisers did not engage.

This comes after several customers purchased tickets for the September event last year at R750 per person but were notified of its cancellation on September 12 2025.

While the organisers initially promised full refunds by October or November 2025, many customers reported that they did not receive anything as of May 2026.

Spokesperson for CGSO Jack Malatjie said disgruntled attendees reported event cancellations without refunds, which is a breach of consumer protection regulations.

“CGSO’s mediation efforts failed due to the organiser’s non-engagement, prompting 12 termination notices for violating the industry’s Code of Conduct. Suppliers must notify consumers promptly of non-performance and refund within 30 days, a rule Modelane Long Table ignored,” he said.

“A termination notice signals the end of CGSO involvement when suppliers stonewall the process.”

Modelane Long Table is a premium pop-up dining brand in SA that markets exclusive outdoor culinary events set at a single, exquisitely styled long table.

Malatjie said after 60 business days had passed with no resolution, affected consumers can now escalate the matter to the National Consumer Commission (NCC).

“This body has prosecutorial powers and can impose fines for non-compliance. CGSO urges complainants to pursue NCC action amid the organiser’s lack of cooperation,” he said.

Malatjie added that consumers should research event organisers thoroughly, review independent feedback, and check vendor reputations before making online payments.

Sowetan