News

R13m cocaine found in bus at Durban harbour

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Journalist

Police discovered a multi-million-rand drug shipment at Durban harbour. (SAPS)

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a search for suspects after cocaine valued at about R13m was seized during an intelligence-driven operation at Durban harbour.

The drugs were recovered on Tuesday after a co-ordinated operation involving Durban operational response services and the serious organised crime investigation unit.

According to police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda, the breakthrough came after a separate drug recovery in Gauteng in April, which pointed investigators to the possibility that narcotics were entering the country through the busy port.

Acting on the intelligence, officers profiled specific vessels arriving at the harbour.

During the operation, they discovered 32 blocks of suspected cocaine concealed inside the air-conditioning compartment of a bus.

The buses had been shipped from a South American country and were destined for Gauteng.

No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible for the shipment and its intended recipients.

TimesLIVE

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