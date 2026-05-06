The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Chief justice Mandisa Maya and deputy chief justice Dunstan Mlambo during the Constitutional Court hearings on NHI costs and funding. (Freddy Mavunda)

NHI costing and funding key areas of contention before top court

The Constitutional Court hearings on NHI costs and funding. (Freddy Mavunda)

A lack of information on the costs and funding of the National Health Insurance (NHI) was a key point of contention yesterday before Constitutional Court justices in a challenge to parliament’s public participation processes.

The NHI Act seeks to establish a single, centralised fund to provide free, universal healthcare for all South African residents. It aims to reduce inequalities by buying services from public and private providers.

Error in diesel levy adjustment caused overstated increase, department says

Fuel prices increased from Wednesday. (SUPPLIED)

A calculation error resulted in the government announcing an overstated increase in the price of diesel, the department of mineral & petroleum resources said on Tuesday, a few hours before the adjustment kicked in.

“During the calculation of fuel prices for May 2026, the additional 93c per litre reduction in the fuel levy on diesel was erroneously captured as 0.93c per litre,” the department said a day after the initial announcement.

WATCH | Severe weather alert: rainfall to exceed 80mm this week

An intense cut-off low-pressure system is expected to affect parts of the country from Tuesday. Picture: Fredlin Adriaan (Fredlin Adriaan)

The National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) says it has teams on standby monitoring areas in danger of being flooded because they are experiencing heavy rains and is ready to respond to any eventuality.

This comes as the SA Weather Service has forecast strong downpours and thunderstorms in the coming days and put flood-prone communities across the country on high alert.

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