The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

NHI costing and funding key areas of contention before top court
A lack of information on the costs and funding of the National Health Insurance (NHI) was a key point of contention yesterday before Constitutional Court justices in a challenge to parliament’s public participation processes.
The NHI Act seeks to establish a single, centralised fund to provide free, universal healthcare for all South African residents. It aims to reduce inequalities by buying services from public and private providers.
- Click here to read more
Error in diesel levy adjustment caused overstated increase, department says
A calculation error resulted in the government announcing an overstated increase in the price of diesel, the department of mineral & petroleum resources said on Tuesday, a few hours before the adjustment kicked in.
“During the calculation of fuel prices for May 2026, the additional 93c per litre reduction in the fuel levy on diesel was erroneously captured as 0.93c per litre,” the department said a day after the initial announcement.
- Click here to read more.
WATCH | Severe weather alert: rainfall to exceed 80mm this week
The National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) says it has teams on standby monitoring areas in danger of being flooded because they are experiencing heavy rains and is ready to respond to any eventuality.
This comes as the SA Weather Service has forecast strong downpours and thunderstorms in the coming days and put flood-prone communities across the country on high alert.
- Click here to read more.
Sowetan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.