News

Two KZN tactical response cops killed on way to testify in court

State vehicle lost control, SAPS mourns the loss of dedicated members

Koena Mashale

Koena Mashale

Journalist

The SAPS mourns two officers who were killed on the way to give testimony in Pretoria. (SAPS)

Police are mourning the loss of two tactical response sergeants who were on their way to give testimony in court but died after their vehicle lost control.

The officers were travelling from Witbank, Mpumalanga, to Pretoria on Tuesday to testify in court when their state vehicle lost control.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said both were members deployed as part of the eManguzi task team in KwaZulu-Natal.

“They were actively involved in combating cross-border crimes. The police extend their deepest sympathies to the colleagues of the fallen members,” she said.

Acting police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane extended her condolences to the bereaved families.

“The loss of these dedicated officers is a devastating blow to the organisation. They served the country with commitment and courage. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones during this painful time,” Dimpane said.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Evaton community use R350 SRD grants to start bakery, supermarket

2

SOWETAN | Govt, residents must plan for inclement weather

3

Smoke in the air as Mangaung chiefs appear before Scopa

4

WATCH | Severe weather alert: rainfall to exceed 80mm this week

5

MXOLISI KAUNDA | When rain brings fear: Why SA’s municipalities need a real reset

Related Articles