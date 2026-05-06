Two KZN tactical response cops killed on way to testify in court

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The SAPS mourns two officers who were killed on the way to give testimony in Pretoria.

Police are mourning the loss of two tactical response sergeants who were on their way to give testimony in court but died after their vehicle lost control.

The officers were travelling from Witbank, Mpumalanga, to Pretoria on Tuesday to testify in court when their state vehicle lost control.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said both were members deployed as part of the eManguzi task team in KwaZulu-Natal.

“They were actively involved in combating cross-border crimes. The police extend their deepest sympathies to the colleagues of the fallen members,” she said.

Acting police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane extended her condolences to the bereaved families.

“The loss of these dedicated officers is a devastating blow to the organisation. They served the country with commitment and courage. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones during this painful time,” Dimpane said.