WATCH | Drugs worth R200m moved under false police entry, commission hears

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Maj-Gen Hendrik Flynn says drugs were not properly recorded and were moved under misleading entries.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard how suspected cocaine worth R200m, which was seized by law enforcement and later stolen from their custody, was not properly recorded and was moved around under a false entry.

Previous testimony has revealed that the drugs were moved under the instruction of the suspended head of KwaZulu-Natal Hawks, Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona, among other seniors.

In June 2021, members of the Hawks and Durban harbour and crime intelligence security company seized a 541kg container carrying cocaine in the Avenue East in Isipingo; they were kept at Isipingo police station before they were moved to Port Shepstone Hawks’ offices, where they were later stolen.

On Wednesday, head of the Hawks’ serious organised crime unit, Maj-Gen Hendrik Flynn, told the commission that the drugs were moved from Isipingo police station under a misleading entry. The entry suggests that they were moved for analysis, he said.

According to Fynn, the detective who attended the scene incorrectly filled a column that was supposed to be filled either by a police station commander or SAPS13 clerk who acknowledges the receipt of evidence in the police storeroom.

“The exhibits were never taken for analysis on that date; it is completely misleading because the exhibits were taken from Isipingo to Port Shepstone and were never submitted for analysis.”

Just In: The Madlanga commission has postponed the hearing of suspended KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona from Friday to June 1, 2026. #Madlangacommission @Sowetan1981 pic.twitter.com/QSG45fCfRl — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) May 6, 2026

Senona had previously told the commission that the movement was to ensure that the drugs were kept safe and the building was the best premises to ensure they were safe until they were sent for analysis.

However, investigations have revealed that there were no CCTVs on the Hawks’ premises, and the alarm was broken.

It was also revealed that the area had been subjected to more than five robbery incidents and that there were more than two police stations close to Isipingo where the drugs could have been stored.

Senona told the commission that the robberies were not serious, as it was homeless people who had broken into the premises and stolen items of less value.

Last month, Sowetan sister publication Sunday Times reported that the killing of popular DJ Oupa Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody, was linked to the same drugs.

According to an affidavit from Sefoka’s friend, which the publication had relied on, the friend told police Sefoka’s partner Ralph Stanfield was the one who had been linked to the missing drugs.

The affidavit also said the drugs “belonged” to a group of people associated with late taxi boss Jothan “Mswazi” Msibi.

It is alleged that after they were stolen, there was an attempt to sell them to Msibi’s rival Stanfield.

Testifying last year before the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption and criminality within the police, KZN top cop Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the drugs ended up in the hands of some entertainers and were circulated at nightclubs in Gauteng.

“The picture you’re going to see when the matters get to court is that this one thought he was clever by stealing this one’s drugs, and he started selling them, and this one then killed him,” he said at the time.