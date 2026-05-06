News

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is continuing in Pretoria on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

SOWETAN | Govt, residents must plan for inclement weather

2

Smoke in the air as Mangaung chiefs appear before Scopa

3

WATCH | Severe weather alert: rainfall to exceed 80mm this week

4

MXOLISI KAUNDA | When rain brings fear: Why SA’s municipalities need a real reset

5

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Personal attacks regarding immigration debate dehumanise everyone

Related Articles