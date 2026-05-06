WATCH | Pule Mabe’s R27m fraud case is progressing well, says NPA

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05/05/2026 Former ANC Spokesperson, Pule Mabe sitting before the court at the Palmridge Magistrate Court for fraud & theft charges. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

The Pule Mabe case is moving at the right pace and the current postponments in court are designed to avoid further delays, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says.

The NPA commented after the former ANC spokesperson told the media that if the state continued to request further postponements in his case, he would consider alternative legal avenues to speed up the process.

Speaking outside the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Tuesday after his matter was postponed, Mabe said his lawyer had indicated that the latest postponement should be the final one.

“Otherwise, if there is another postponement, we will have to exercise other platforms allowable in law. We’ve always been trial-ready. There has never been an issue that we are not trial-ready,” he said.

Former ANC spokesperson says two-year pre-trial delays are unacceptable as court awaits NDPP decision.

Video: @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/uuuvh33SMZ — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) May 5, 2026

However, NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the matter is moving at the right pace.

“The matter has been postponed to two dates to avoid delays. The first date, May 28, for the outcome of the representations. The second date is a pre-trial conference involving all the accused. During the pretrial conference, the state and the defence will address and resolve all pre-trial issues to ensure readiness for trial,” he said.

“The interim date does not delay the proceedings, as the case is already set down for a pre-trial conference to ensure that all parties are fully prepared for trial in September.”

Mabe, his wife and co-accused Mmatlhekelo Mabe, and other accused are facing 16 counts linked to fraud, theft and money-laundering charges. The charges related to the 2017 tender awarded to his company, Enviro Mobi, by the department of agriculture.

The R27m tender was for supplying 200 waste collection vehicles in Ekurhuleni.

Allegations are that the tender was irregularly awarded, as Mabe was an MP at the time.

Sowetan