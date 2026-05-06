WATCH | Twenty families share two toilets after R24m project falls short

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MAY 06 2026 One of residents converse with Sowetan on 30 controversial toilet structures built by the Gauteng Department of Human settlents and Emfuleni Municipality in 2024 totalling over R24 million. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE.

More than 20 families are forced to share two communal toilets they built themselves, while the state spent R24m on 30 nearby ablution facilities they can’t use.

The Gauteng human settlements department confirmed on Wednesday that it had spent over R24.4m for the 30 ablution facilities in Evaton on the Vaal. This means each unit cost the department about R815,000 while they retail for between R230,000 and R290,000, according to quotes Sowetan received from retailers.

When a Sowetan team visited the area on Wednesday, residents at one communal stand said they were unable to use the newly built facilities because they were not connected to the sewer line.

Instead, they continue to rely on two older toilets − one for men and one for women - that they built for themselves.

“We are more than 20 families using these two toilets,” said Jabulile Mofokeng, 47.

She said the newly constructed ablution block remained locked and unusable because it had not yet been connected to the external sewer line.

“I have minor kids, and sometimes they have a runny tummy. It’s quite far to walk to the other side at night,” she said.

Before the project started, many residents relied on pit toilets, and despite the multimillion-rand intervention, residents said access remained limited and inadequate.

May 06 2026 Ablution facility erected by the department of human settlement in Gauteng. The department reportedly spent R24m for 30 units. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

Each facility comprises three toilets for males, three toilets for females, urinals for males, and three showers for males and three for females.

Human settlements spokesperson Tahir Sema said he was not aware that some of the toilets were not operational and accessible.

He added that the department was currently in the process of procuring a professional resource team and contractor for Phase 2, which will deliver another 150 ablution facilities.

“Each ablution facility is designed to serve between eight and 10 households,” he said.

Sema said the 30 completed facilities would serve approximately 240 to 300 households and that the 150 facilities planned under phase 2 will extend coverage to a further 1,200 to 1,500 households.

Phase 1 was completed in June last year, and phase 2 is scheduled for completion by May 2028.

At another communal stand, a resident said while he welcomed the project, not everyone would be able to use the facilities as keys would not always be available.

“These facilities have helped a lot of people ever since they were erected,” he said. “They help with showering because we don’t have electricity, but these facilities assist with hot water.”

When Sowetan visited the area, one of the facilities was flooded with water, while the toilets showed signs of neglect.

DA Emfuleni mayoral candidate Kingsol Chabalala said they will be reporting the project to law enforcement.

“Today’s oversight revealed that the toilets are in a state of disrepair, despite the exorbitant amount spent on them,” he said.

“Even in the midst of service delivery challenges, such as a lack of reliable infrastructure, the government has chosen to potentially steal R24-million under the misleading pretext of bringing services to residents. This shows the blatant lack of care they have towards the residents of Emfuleni.”