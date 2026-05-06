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Woman dies in Knysna after tree falls on vehicle

Herald Reporter

Herald Reporter

A cut-off low-pressure system will bring rain and strong winds to the Western Cape through the weekend. Stock photo.
Rain and strong winds hit parts of the country. (123RF/pfotenweltfoto)

A woman was killed in Knysna in the Western Cape after a tree fell on her vehicle on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson W/O Christopher Spies said an inquest docket was opened.

He said the body of a 37-year-old woman was retrieved from the vehicle at about 11am on Main Street.

“Reports available indicate emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene in front of the Knysna police station at about 7.50am.

“On arrival they found a vehicle under a tree with the driver trapped inside. She was declared dead by paramedics at the scene.”

A portion of the road was closed while clearing operations were conducted.

The Herald

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