Basotho in SA warned to carry their IDs amid protests

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Civil society organisations take part in a march in Durban, South Africa, 6 May 2026, demanding government action on issues involving foreign nationals. The protest reflects ongoing calls for clearer immigration management policies. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

The High Commission of Lesotho has advised the country’s nationals to exercise caution when in areas in SA affected by protests against undocumented foreigners.

The alert was issued on Wednesday due to sporadic protests targeting undocumented foreigners in SA.

“Lesotho nationals are strongly urged to avoid, as far as possible, areas where protests or demonstrations may be taking place and limit non-essential travelling during periods of high tension. They are further encouraged to carry valid identification and relevant documents at all times,” the notice reads.

The commission’s office in Pretoria confirmed the notice was legitimate but did not want to comment further.

Nigeria has condemned SA regarding violence against foreigners, and Ghana protested to the African Union, asking for the matter to be placed on its agenda and for Pretoria to be held accountable.

Other countries, including Malawi and Zimbabwe, have issued alerts to their citizens living in SA, advising them on how to protect themselves as the protests continue.

“Lesotho nationals are strongly urged to avoid, as far as possible, areas where protests or demonstrations may be taking place.” — High Commission of Lesotho in SA

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday during the post-cabinet briefing that the recent protests against illegal migrants are a national security and reputational risk to the country.

She said the national executive had condemned the circulation of “fake videos and images” on social media purporting to be attacks on foreigners in SA.

Ntshavheni said the State Security Agency had been roped in to monitor the protests and help law enforcement agencies clamp down on those responsible for the violence that has characterised the marches against the presence of illegal foreigners, especially those enjoying employment and running businesses in the country.

The March and March movement has been leading protests against undocumented foreigners, shutting down their businesses and demanding their deportation, blaming them for the nation’s unemployment crisis.

Ntshavheni said the violence linked to the protests was unacceptable.

“It’s both a national security and a reputational issue. A reputational issue because [residents of] countries, and I won’t mention names, that have departed en masse, are now speaking up against SA. We have not done that [mass deportations],” she said. — Additional reporting by TimesLIVE

Sowetan