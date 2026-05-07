News

Burials suspended at number of Nelson Mandela Bay cemeteries

Herald Reporter

Herald Reporter

Due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions, no burials will be permitted at a number of municipal cemeteries until further notice (Supplied)

Due to the poor weather, no burials will be permitted at a number of municipal cemeteries until further notice.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said in a statement that it wished to inform residents, funeral undertakers and other stakeholders that the Wells Estate, Bluewater Bay, Motherwell, New Brighton, Kwazakhele, Veeplaas, Papenkuils, Kabah, Gerald Smith and Despatch cemeteries will not be open for burials from Thursday.

“This precautionary measure has been implemented in the interest of public health, public safety and operational compliance during the current severe weather conditions affecting Nelson Mandela Bay,” the municipality said.

“Residents and funeral undertakers are requested to co-operate with municipal officials and make the necessary alternative arrangements until conditions have improved and the affected cemeteries are declared operational.

“The municipality appeals for public understanding and compliance in order to eliminate unnecessary risks and dangers.

“Further updates will be communicated as conditions continue to be monitored.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Godongwana, Mantashe to help co-ordinate Sadc fuel, fertiliser supply mission

2

WATCH | Twenty families share two toilets after R24m project falls short

3

WATCH | Quadruple babies surprise for mom expecting twins

4

Minister throws daughter ‘under bus’ over ‘food aide’ scandal

5

WATCH | Morero calls for calm amid R10.3bn wage deal standoff

Related Articles