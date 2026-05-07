Burials suspended at number of Nelson Mandela Bay cemeteries

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Due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions, no burials will be permitted at a number of municipal cemeteries until further notice

Due to the poor weather, no burials will be permitted at a number of municipal cemeteries until further notice.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said in a statement that it wished to inform residents, funeral undertakers and other stakeholders that the Wells Estate, Bluewater Bay, Motherwell, New Brighton, Kwazakhele, Veeplaas, Papenkuils, Kabah, Gerald Smith and Despatch cemeteries will not be open for burials from Thursday.

“This precautionary measure has been implemented in the interest of public health, public safety and operational compliance during the current severe weather conditions affecting Nelson Mandela Bay,” the municipality said.

“Residents and funeral undertakers are requested to co-operate with municipal officials and make the necessary alternative arrangements until conditions have improved and the affected cemeteries are declared operational.

“The municipality appeals for public understanding and compliance in order to eliminate unnecessary risks and dangers.

“Further updates will be communicated as conditions continue to be monitored.”

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