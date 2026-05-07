WATCH | Evaton sanitation project not just mere toilet structures − department

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Some of the 30 toilet structures built by the Gauteng department of human settlements in 2024, totalling over R24m. Picture:

The Gauteng department of human settlements says only one out of the 30 ablution facilities constructed in Evaton on the Vaal is not connected to the sewer network and not operational.

The department, which spent R24m on the Evaton ablution and sanitation project, said it is implementing an alternative sewer connection solution for this facility.

Sowetan reported on more than 20 families who are forced to share two communal toilets they built themselves because those built by the state weren’t working.

At another site of the project, residents told Sowetan that the facilities were locked and have not been used despite being built at a huge cost. Sowetan also found one of the facilities flooded and unusable by beneficiaries.

Department spokesperson Tahir Sema said each facility comprises three toilets for males, three toilets for females, urinals, and three showers each for males and females.

He said the R24m which was spent on the project comprise R1,029, 999.96 for the Professional Resource Team (Tshashu Consulting and Project Managers) responsible for planning, design, project management and construction supervision, and R23,449,988.10 for the construction contractor.

“The construction scope extended well beyond the supply and installation of ablution structures.

“It included sewer pipeline construction, water connections, the relocation of existing underground water and electrical services, and the demolition of old concrete slabs,” he said.

“Comparisons to retail prices for prefabricated structures are misleading as they do not account for the civil engineering works and bulk infrastructure that formed a substantial component of the project.”

Sema said the department was not aware of any investigation related to the project and welcomed any scrutiny of its procurement and delivery processes.

He said the department had also commenced with Phase 2 of the programme, which will deliver an additional 150 ablution facilities to extend sanitation coverage to a further 1,200 to 1,500 households in Evaton.

This phase was scheduled for completion by May 2028.

“The department remains committed to restoring the dignity of residents in informal settlements through sustainable sanitation solutions and will continue to invest in programmes that replace inadequate sanitation infrastructure across Gauteng.”

Sowetan