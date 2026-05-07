Five key things you need to know about cabinet meeting outcome

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Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni briefs the media on Thursday.

On Thursday, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefed the media on the key outcomes of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

Chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa and deputy president Paul Mashatile, the ministers discussed a range of critical issues, including the economy, international relations and local governance.

Here are the five major takeaways from the briefing: