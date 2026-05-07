Five key things you need to know about cabinet meeting outcome

On Thursday, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefed the media on the key outcomes of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.
Chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa and deputy president Paul Mashatile, the ministers discussed a range of critical issues, including the economy, international relations and local governance.
Here are the five major takeaways from the briefing:
- Support for Bafana Bafana: The cabinet is calling on the nation to rally behind Bafana Bafana on their journey to the Fifa World Cup in June and July. South Africans are encouraged to wear green and gold every Friday to show their support for the national team.
- Municipal financial recovery: While reviewing financial recovery plans for municipalities under national intervention, the cabinet noted that progress remained poor in most areas, with Ditsobotla being the only notable exception. To address this, the cabinet approved measures to compel distressed municipalities to enter distribution agency agreements, allowing entities like Eskom to take over electricity distribution and revenue collection.
- Boost for vaccine manufacturing: The cabinet welcomed a R1.5bn financing package between Biovac and the European Investment Bank Group. This investment will establish Africa’s first end-to-end, multi-vaccine production facility, strengthening the continent’s health security. The plant is scheduled for completion by 2028 and expected to produce oral cholera vaccines, and later expand to include vaccines for polio, pneumonia, and meningitis.
- Fuel price relief: The cabinet has endorsed a R17.2bn fuel levy subsidy introduced by minister of finance Enoch Godongwana to protect South Africans from escalating fuel prices and international shortages of fuel and fertiliser.
- Hantavirus: The cabinet commended the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the department of health for the swift diagnosis and response to the two reported hantavirus cases, including effective contact-tracing measures conducted within 24 hours. It also allayed any fear of another outbreak due to the prevalence of rats in some municipalities, saying scientists had assured government that the hantavirus was not found in any rats in SA or on the African continent.
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