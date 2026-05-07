‘He fell while helping children’: Kuruman flood victim’s sister

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Houses in Kuruman in the Northern Cape after the flood.

Lesego Baikedi had been helping village children when he lost his life, his heart-sore sister said.

Baikedi, 44, and Karabo Machogo, 22, drowned after being swept away while attempting to cross a flooded bridge in Mecwatsaneng village (also referred to as Metswetsaneng) on Thursday last week. Heavy rain and floods had been reported in the Northern Cape district.

The community initiated a search but could not find the two. Police said the provincial search and rescue team, the diving unit and Kuruman’s K9 unit were called out. Despite encountering dangerous conditions, the team managed to locate and retrieve the bodies on Sunday afternoon and on Monday.

Baikedi’s younger sister Kokamo Matlhare said he was helping about 15 children who were crossing the bridge to go to a nearby village, when he slipped and fell into the fast-flowing river.

Community members tried to reach him as he was being swept away, but failed.

“Our family and community were devastated; we are not OK, we are traumatised,” Matlhare said.

Ward councillor Lesego Machogo from the Joe Morolong district said more than 20 villages had been affected by floods. Some houses have been damaged.

“This is bad, even though some are getting helped with aid and care through food parcels, families are going through it,” Machogo said.

The Joe Morolong local municipality said on Tuesday it was helping with the provision of humanitarian aid, which had been intermittently delayed due to roads being inaccessible.

Food parcel drop-offs started in the Maketlele and Mecwetsaneng villages and would be expanded when feasible.

“The recent flooding has led to a significant increase in the number of people needing humanitarian assistance, with several households surrounded by floodwater, severely limiting movement and access to essential services, including shops and clinics,” the municipality said.

The Machogo and Baikedi families were visited by Queen Mogatle-Thoane, the mayor of the John Taolo Gaetsewe district municipality, and other officials.

The Northern Cape department of education said flooding in the John Taolo Gaetsewe district had rendered several schools inaccessible and the rains had caused minor damage to school infrastructure.

Between last week and Thursday, 26 schools in the district have been closed, affecting more than 13,000 pupils.

“Many of these learners rely on scholar transport, which is unable to operate due to flooded routes,” the department said. “It is unclear when schools will reopen and when learning and teaching can resume.”

A curriculum recovery plan for the affected schools will be drafted.

TimesLIVE