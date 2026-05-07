Minister throws daughter ‘under bus’ over ‘food aide’ scandal

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Embattled social development minister Sisisi Tolashe has thrown her own daughter under the bus, telling MPs that she made her own arrangement when she got her “food aide” ― a household employee — to share her salary with her.

Tolashe was appearing before parliament’s oversight committee on social development to account for several scandals that she and her department have been embroiled in since her appointment in 2024.

Tolashe, who is also the president of the ANC Women’s League, told MPs her “electronic signature” has been fraudulently used to secure a five-year contract for the department’s former director-general Peter Netshipale, in defiance of a cabinet directive for a one-year contract.

The Daily Maverick last week exposed how Tolashe’s daughter, Khanyi, was allegedly pocketing half of the household employee’s R15,000 monthly salary, apparently against public service regulation.