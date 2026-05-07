The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Some of the 30 controversial toilet structures built by the Gauteng department of human settlements and Emfuleni municipality in 2024 at a cost of more than R24m.

WATCH | More than 20 families share two toilets after R24m project falls short

One of the controversial toilet structures built by the Gauteng department of human settlements and Emfuleni municipality in 2024. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

More than 20 families are forced to share two communal toilets they built themselves, while the state spent R24m on 30 nearby ablution facilities they can’t use.

The Gauteng human settlements department confirmed on Wednesday it had spent more than R24.4m for the 30 ablution facilities in Evaton, south of Joburg. This means each unit cost the department about R815,000 while they retail for between R230,000 and R290,000, according to quotes Sowetan received from retailers.

When a Sowetan team visited the area on Wednesday, residents at one communal stand said they were unable to use the newly built facilities because they were not connected to the sewer line.

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WATCH | Quadruple babies surprise for mom expecting twins

Nomcebo Likhuleni from Buyelani, a small village in Mpumalanga, gave birth to quadruplets at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria. (Thulani Mbele)

When Nomcebo Likhuleni, 30, from Mpumalanga found out she was pregnant, she suspected she was carrying more than one baby because of the big bump.

She assumed it would be twins because there is a history of twins in her family and the father’s family. “I also told myself that if it was just one baby, it was big,” she said.

Her first clinic visit, she said, brought confusion.

“When I went for my first appointment, the doctors didn’t believe I was three months’ pregnant; they thought I was seven months.”

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WATCH | Inclement weather leaves two women dead after trees fall on them

Destruction caused by a falling tree in Makausi informal settlement in Germiston. (Veli Nhlapo)

Two women were killed when trees fell on them, and a business owner will have to close his business due to losing his stock and machinery worth millions after inclement weather battered their areas.

In Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, a 20-year-old woman, who has been identified as Seluleko, died on impact when a tree fell on the shack she was sleeping in on Wednesday morning in the Makausi informal settlement.