Clapping emojis, jibes and chaos as council meeting collapses amid flood crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

While residents continued to battle severe weather in Nelson Mandela Bay, a hastily convened council meeting descended into bickering, finger-pointing and theatrics on Thursday.

The virtual meeting lasted almost an hour before being abandoned as councillors repeatedly clashed and lashed out at one another.

Tempers flared, with councillors using clapping hand emojis to cheer each other on, before one was heard telling another to “go to hell,” as the meeting quickly descended into chaos.

Many councillors also questioned why the meeting was convened but were repeatedly told it was about the flooding.

However, no information about the deluge was shared.

The council meeting was eventually reduced to an information-sharing session after councillors objected that there was neither an agenda nor an acting city manager to preside over proceedings.

The city has not had an acting city manager since May 1.

DA councillor Gustav Rautenbach was among the first to raise concerns about the convened meeting, questioning whether the city had an acting city manager in place to legitimise the session.

He told speaker Eugene Johnson that his party would not attend.

“We don’t have anyone who can act at this stage,” Rautenbach said.

“We can’t just come out with one name, Cogta [parliament’s co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee] has warned us of this.”

The first clapping hand emojis were seen.

ANC councillor Noxolo Koko interjected, saying it was unclear what Rautenbach was referring to as Johnson had not yet opened the meeting or tabled an agenda.

Rautenbach was referring to a motion of exigency submitted by EFF councillor and budget and treasury political head Khanya Ngqisha.

In his motion seconded by EFF councillor Zanele Sikawuti, Ngqisha wrote that in light of the disaster situation, he requested the council to urgently consider and approve the appointment of municipal chief operating officer Lonwabo Ngoqo as the acting city manager until such time that a permanent city manager was appointed.

During an April 30 council meeting, the council appointed chief financial officer Jackson Ngcelwane to act as city manager.

However, on Wednesday, Ngcelwane turned down the appointment, leaving the metro without an administrative head.

During the heated debate on Thursday, Ngqisha attempted to respond to Koko, saying that Johnson had opened the meeting.

But Koko accused Ngqisha of trying to be a deputy speaker.

“There is no agenda. We don’t know why we were called.”

Ngqisha responded: “Why don’t you call an order?”

Hitting back, Koko said, “You are not the deputy speaker. Don’t speak on behalf of the speaker.”

Interjecting between the two, Johnson agreed with Rautenbach and confirmed that there was no acting city manager.

“I’ve seen the motion of exigency requesting Ngoqo to act. I will not entertain it.”

Ngqisha continued to cite Rule 26 of the council’s Rules of Order, which sets out the procedure for a councillor to move a motion without notice.

However, ANC councillor Gamalihleli Maqula chimed in, saying the meeting had been opened without councillors being told what it was about.

“We don’t know why you’ve called the meeting, and yet Ngqisha wants to put his item forward.

“The rule he is quoting is when we know what the meeting is about.”

Ngqisha then said the EFF would also leave the meeting.

Maqula then shouted: “Go to hell.”

Other ANC councillors shouted out similar responses.

Later, clapping hand emojis erupted again.

ANC councillor Nonkuthalo Maswana then proposed that the meeting be changed to an information-sharing session rather than a formal council meeting, due to the absence of an acting city manager.

Rautenbach said the meeting was illegal, adding that the DA would not take part.

After a shouting bout, mayor Babalwa Lobishe intervened, telling councillors she wanted to provide an update on the disaster situation.

“We are in a disaster.

“We’re on site, and we thought if there’s a need for evacuation, we would do so but, currently, there seems not to be a need.

“But we will phone councillors staying along flood plains and river banks.”

Earlier, Lobishe had attempted to have acting safety and security executive director Shadrack Sibiya provide the update, but he failed to join the meeting.

“Cancel the meeting, and we’ll reconvene in 48 hours,” Lobishe said.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald