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Day of reckoning as top court to rule on Ramaphosa impeachment bid

EFF’s challenge to parliament’s rejection of report on robbery at Phala Phala game farm comes to a head

Sinesipho Schrieber

Sinesipho Schrieber

Journalist

President Cyril Ramaphosa could yet face an impeachment inquiry. (Picture: ADRIANO MACHADO/Reuters)

The Constitutional Court will on Friday deliver judgment on an application by the EFF over parliament’s decision not to proceed with an impeachment inquiry against President Cyril Ramaphosa after an independent panel found he had a case to answer regarding a robbery at his Phala Phala game farm.

The EFF argues that the National Assembly’s decision to not adopt the panel’s report and refer it to an impeachment committee is irrational. Should the application succeed, parliament will have to take another vote on the report or set up an impeachment inquiry, which would make Ramaphosa the first South African president to face such a process.

The panel, chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law which requires any person who holds a position of authority to report the theft of R100,000 or more to the police.

About $580,000 cash is understood to have been stolen from the farm premises.

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