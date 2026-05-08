SACP courts ANC, MK and EFF for left summit

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The SACP has invited the ANC, MK and EFF, which together secured 64.28% of the national vote, to attend its summit aimed at rebuilding co-ordinated working-class politics before the 2026 local government elections.

The EFF has confirmed its participation, while the ANC and MK have only acknowledged receipt of the invitation.

The “Conference of the Left”, convened by a steering committee led by SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila, is scheduled to be held at end-May, six months before the municipal polls. It is expected to draw at least 300 delegates from trade unions, community formations, social movements and political organisations.

The conference comes amid deepening fractures in South Africa’s traditional left bloc. The ANC, which has governed since 1994, faces pressure from two parties founded by its own expelled former leaders, Julius Malema’s EFF and Jacob Zuma’s MK party, both of which drew significant support away from the ANC since their establishment in 2013 and 2023, respectively.

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