The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Samwu threatens strike action amid R10bn Joburg wage deal impasse

Samwu in Johannesburg has not ruled out the possibility of strike action by its 23,000 members as tensions escalate over the city’s proposed R10.3bn wage deal. File photo. (Antonio Muchave)

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) in Johannesburg has not ruled out the possibility of strike action by its 23,000 members as tensions escalate over the city’s proposed R10.3bn wage deal.

The union said it is meeting with its members next week to map a way forward, and the withdrawal of services by workers was on the table.

This move follows a decision by finance minister Enoch Godongwana to halt the implementation of the deal, deeming it unsustainable and a threat to the city’s financial stability.

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THE POLITICAL ARENA | New rivals: ANC and SACP head for political showdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa and SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila could soon be butting heads. (GALLO IMAGES)

The historic alliance between the ANC and the SA Communist Party (SACP) appears to be entering its most uncertain chapter yet as the SACP prepares to contest the 2026 local government elections independently for the first time.

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LISTEN | How to keep your home warm while using less electricity

Energy analyst Chris Yelland shares tips to save electricity this winter. (Eugene Coetzee)

Ensuring there are no openings or gaps around your doors and windows where ice-cold wind can enter while you’re heating your home will save you a lot of money.

This is according to energy analyst Chris Yelland in an interview with Sowetan. He said sealing out ice-cold draughts is one of the keys to preventing your electricity bill from taking off.