University of Venda warns students about fake 2027 application link

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The University of Venda has warned prospective students and parents against a fake 2027 application link circulating on social media. File photo.

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The University of Venda (Univen) has warned prospective students and parents against a fake 2027 application link circulating on social media, saying it could expose users to scams and cybersecurity risks.

In a statement, the university said the fraudulent link falsely claims to be the institution’s official 2027 application portal.

“Univen wishes to caution prospective students, parents, guardians and the public against a fraudulent application link currently circulating on various social media platforms that purports to be the official 2027 application portal for the University,” it said.

Univen urged applicants not to use or share the link, warning that unsuspecting users could be misled into providing personal information on unofficial platforms.

Univen remains committed to protecting prospective students and ensuring that all application processes are conducted transparently and securely — University of Venda

“The university strongly advises all applicants not to use or share the fake link, as it may expose users to misinformation, scams, or possible cybersecurity risks.”

The institution said it is concerned that prospective students could fall victim to fraudsters posing as official university representatives online.

Prospective students applying for the 2027 academic year have been urged to access information only through the university’s official website.

The university also encouraged applicants to verify all admission-related information through its official communication platforms and verified social media pages.

“Univen remains committed to protecting prospective students and ensuring that all application processes are conducted transparently and securely.”

The university advised anyone seeking assistance with applications to use officially published communication channels.

TimesLIVE