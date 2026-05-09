Mozambican gets life sentence for murder of Free State police officer

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A Mozambican national convicted of murdering a police officer during a shoot-out with police in Welkom has been sentenced to multiple life terms by the Free State High Court.

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A Mozambican man convicted of murdering a police officer during a shoot-out with police in Welkom has been sentenced to multiple life terms by the Free State High Court.

Frimino David Matola, 55, was convicted of the murder of Sgt Disema Steven Mapane, plus two counts of attempted murder, illegal possession of an automatic firearm and ammunition, and contravention of immigration laws.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said Mapane was a member of a multidisciplinary law enforcement team investigating an armed robbery at a Welkom petrol station on November 24 2022.

The team, made up of members from the Sasolburg public order policing unit, Bloemfontein tactical response team and Welkom detectives, acted on intelligence linking Matola to the robbery and proceeded to his residence in Thabong on December 6 2022.

A shoot-out erupted between Matola and police officers during the operation, resulting in the fatal shooting of Mapane. Matola was later arrested on September 21 2023.

During sentencing proceedings, the court heard testimony from Mapane’s wife, who detailed the emotional and psychological impact of her husband’s death on their family.

The court found no substantial or compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence for murder and imposed life imprisonment. Matola also received two additional life sentences for the attempted murders of two other police officers.

He was also sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for the illegal possession of an AK-47 automatic firearm, 12 months for possession of unlicensed ammunition and another 12 months for contravening immigration laws.

“Matola is currently detained at the Polokwane Correctional Facility in Limpopo, where he is awaiting trial in connection with a cash-in-transit heist in Hoedspruit,” Senokoatsane said.

The prosecuting authority said crimes targeting law enforcement officials undermined the justice system and public safety.

The NPA also commended prosecutor Adv Jacques Harrington and members of the Hawks for their work in securing the conviction and sentence.

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