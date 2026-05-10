Arrested top cops linked to illicit precious metals deal

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Gauteng Hawks head Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa during an interview with Sowetan talking about human smuggling and trafficking in Gauteng.

The weekend arrests of Feroz Khan, head of crime counter-intelligence, and Gauteng Hawks head Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa are linked to their alleged interference with the arrest of a Durban-based businessman in 2021.

According to Sowetan sources, in May 2021 law enforcement officers were called to OR Tambo International Airport where a suspect − Tariq Downes, 46 − was allegedly found in possession of precious metals which he hid inside his Gucci sling bag when he was about to fly to Durban.

“Suspect [Downes] claimed that he was busy with an operation with crime intelligence and charges against him were subsequently withdrawn after Kadwa and Khan confirmed to NPA [National Prosecuting Authority],” said the Sowetan source.

Inside the Gucci bag was 300g of gold worth about R250,000.

Breaking News: A senior Gauteng Hawks official was arrested last night and is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court tomorrow.@Sowetan1981 — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) May 10, 2026

On Sunday, members of the Gauteng crime counter-intelligence raided Khan’s apartment at a Houghton estate, which led to his arrest. Sowetan saw several police cars parked outside the estate, and police in uniform and some in civilian clothing were also seen walking about.

This publication understands that Khan was processed at the Norwoord police station.

Kadwa was arrested on Saturday night in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

Downes has also been identified as the civilian who was arrested along Khan and Kadwa over the weekend, according to Sowetan sources.

The arrests were later confirmed by police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, who sent a media statement stating that two senior officials were arrested along with a civilian.

Mathe said that the suspects were arrested following investigations into allegations of illicit precious metals transactions, corruption and related offences.

“These arrests form part of the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to dismantle criminal networks involved in illicit trade of precious minerals and corruption,” she said.

Mathe said the suspect are expected to appear before the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Monday where they will face charges which include unlawful dealing of precious stones, defeating the ends of justice and corruption. among others.

Sowetan has also learnt that Downes is the director of Point Blank security − a high-calibre security company which offers services which includes polygraphic examination, VIP protection and executive chauffeurs.

In July 2021, Khan was linked to a drug bust after 715kg of cocaine hidden inside a Scania truck was uncovered in Aeroton, Johannesburg.

The truck transporting the container had travelled from the Durban harbour with the shipment believed to have originated from Brazil.

According to Khan’s account, he received a call from a Gauteng Highway Patrol officer who feared tensions were escalating between two groups of police officers at the scene.

Khan said he went there, questioned several officers about what they were doing, and later left after Kadwa arrived. The first group of officers involved was later arrested, but prosecutors ultimately decided not to continue with the case.

A criminal case was subsequently opened against Khan, Kadwa and several others and Khan also faced a disciplinary hearing from which he was cleared by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“Somebody within Ipid wanted Khan gone by all means, they wanted to get rid of him from the organisation,” Mkhwanazi told EWN last year.

Mkhwanazi claimed that Khan’s involvement in the drug bust saved the reputation of SAPS.

“I cleared him because evidence was presented there that couldn’t justify that Khan had done anything wrong. Instead, he’s the one who should be given a medal for what he did because he saved the organisation’s image on the day.”

Sowetan