Blind Sebokeng hospital clerk has sat idle at work for nine years

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Moipone Mahapa has dedicated her life to working at Sebokeng Hospital as a blind switchboard clerk. But for the past nine years, Moipone says she has been forced to come to work every day only to sit and do nothing. Picture: Veli Nhlapo

For nearly a decade, a blind switchboard clerk at Sebokeng Hospital has reportedly been arriving at work every day only to sit at her desk, eat lunch and return home.

This is because the specialised equipment, a laptop with Braille-compatible software that she relies on, has not been repaired or replaced.

For more than 12 years, Moipone Mahapa dedicated her life to working at the hospital in the Vaal as a switchboard clerk. But since 2017, Mahapa said the assistive computer equipment she depends on as a visually impaired employee stopped working, leaving her unable to perform her duties.

“I am tired of pleading with the hospital because when they want to use me for advocacy and tell the world that they are inclusive, they ask me to go on radio interviews to represent Sebokeng Hospital and speak about how inclusive they are,” said Mahapa.

She alleges that despite repeatedly raising the matter over the years, the equipment has never been repaired or replaced.

Since 2017 I have been fighting the same battle, and all I have been receiving are promises. — Moipone Mahapa

“Since 2017 I have been fighting the same battle, and all I have been receiving are promises. I am now seen as problematic. For the past nine years all I do is come to the office, sit doing nothing, eat my lunch and snacks, and then go home,” she said.

Mahapa said she feels sidelined and excluded in the very workplace where she once served with pride.

“They have failed me because I have been on their necks asking for new equipment so I could continue working,” she said. “This situation has taken a huge toll on me, and it breaks my heart that maybe because of my disability I am being sidelined and used as an object to tick boxes to show they have disabled people in the hospital.”

Gauteng health spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed that the health department is aware of the matter.

“This matter is receiving the necessary attention, and officials continue to engage relevant stakeholders to ensure that appropriate support is provided to the said employee,” Mabona said.

Tebogo Aubrey Poopedi, founder of Skills Village Radio, a platform dedicated to media training and employment opportunities for people with disabilities, said Mahapa’s situation reflects a broader systemic problem in many workplaces.

“South Africa has some of the most progressive disability policies in the world, including the Employment Equity Act and the white paper on the rights of persons with disabilities,” he said. “These laws require reasonable accommodation for employees with disabilities. However, what we often see is compliance over commitment.”

Poopedi said many organisations hire people with disabilities to meet employment equity targets but fail to provide them with the tools and support required for them to work effectively.

“When an employee like Moipone is left without working equipment for years, she is not disabled by her visual impairment. She is disabled by the environment and the institution’s failure to provide the necessary tools,” he said.

Poopedi added that assistive technologies such as screen readers and Braille-compatible software are often treated as unnecessary expenses instead of essential tools.

“We have technologies like JAWS [Job Access With Speech] and NVDA [NonVisual Desktop Access]. Some of them are even free. A visually impaired employee should not have to wait years for assistance when sighted employees would have their equipment fixed immediately,” he said.

Poopedi noted that many managers lack training on how to integrate and accommodate employees with disabilities.

Sammy Takane, regional secretary of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union, confirmed that the union has been involved in engagements with the Gauteng health department regarding Mahapa’s concerns.

Takane said one of the proposals currently being considered is for Mahapa to further her studies while the department explores possible solutions.

“One of the issues we are struggling with is getting gadgets that will enable her to work. There has been a back-and-forth process regarding the technology required,” Takane said.

He explained that the department allegedly indicated budgetary constraints in obtaining the specific equipment Mahapa requested, leading to discussions around alternative solutions.

“She wanted specific Apple gadgets because she uses Apple technology. The department said it could not afford those technologies and proposed alternatives. There is currently an agreement being discussed to assist her in resuming her studies while the matter is being resolved,” he said.

Sowetan