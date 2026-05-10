Gauteng health dept warns of rising child burns as winter nears

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The Gauteng health department said it remains a concern that most admissions for burns involve children. Stock image

The Gauteng health department has raised concern about the growing number of children admitted to hospital burns units, warning residents to take extra precautions during the winter, when the use of heating devices increases.

According to the department, most burn-related admissions in the province involve children.

“In 2024 and 2025, one of the busiest specialised burns units in the province recorded 743 paediatric patient admissions for burns, with about 80% of cases linked to hot water burns, flame burns and electrical injuries. Between January and April 2026, the facility recorded 116 paediatric burn admissions,” the department said.

Many households rely on heaters, paraffin stoves, open fires, candles, hot water and electrical appliances to stay warm during colder months, but unsafe use of these heating sources continues to place families at risk.

Gauteng health and wellness MEC Faith Mazibuko urged parents and caregivers to take proactive measures to protect children from burn injuries.

“Residents are also advised to ensure that electrical appliances, gas equipment and heating devices are safely used and properly maintained. Candles, fires and cooking [food] should never be left unattended, as this may lead to devastating consequences,” she said.

Mazibuko called on residents to exercise greater caution as burn-related incidents typically rise during winter due to the increased use of heating devices.

The department also warned residents about the dangers associated with the unsafe use of braziers, commonly known as imbawula, widely used for heating during winter.

“Imbawula should never be used inside poorly ventilated rooms or left unattended, as they pose a serious risk of burn injuries and carbon monoxide poisoning and may even lead to death,” the department said.

TimesLIVE