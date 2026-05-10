How to spot a fake gas cylinder this winter

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Jeremie Tromp, CEO of EasiGas, warns consumers to check cylinder seals and buy LPG from trusted suppliers as fake and illegally filled gas cylinders become more common during the winter season.

Gas suppliers have warned the public about the dangers of unknowingly buying fake and illegal gas cylinders which are increasingly penetrating the market.

As winter sets in and electricity costs continue to rise, many households are turning to gas to help manage expenses during a loadshedding-free but financially strained season.

However, as the demand for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) grows, concerns about fake and illegally refilled gas cylinders are also increasing, raising questions about consumer safety and awareness.

EasiGas CEO Jeremie Tromp said consumers need to pay close attention to the seals on gas cylinders to avoid purchasing illegally filled or counterfeit products.

“The seal on the cylinder must match the brand of the cylinder. If you buy an EasiGas cylinder, it must have an EasiGas seal. If it’s an Afrox cylinder, it must have an Afrox seal,” said Tromp.

He warned consumers against buying cylinders sealed with generic labels such as “LPG Gas”, saying these are often not genuine.

Another warning sign is when a retailer or delivery truck carries multiple brands and colours of full cylinders.

“If you see a delivery truck or a gas cage at a petrol station with many different brands of full cylinders, it can become suspicious because LPG companies usually distribute only their own brand.”

Consumers just need to ensure they buy from trusted suppliers. — EasiGas CEO Jeremie Tromp

Tromp said there are two types of cylinders available to consumers — privately owned ones, such as Cadac and Alva, which are meant to be refilled and returned to the owner, and cylinders owned by LPG companies, which are only meant to be exchanged and not sold.

He said cylinders were considered safe if the seal was genuine and matched the brand of the cylinder.

Tromp also highlighted the dangers linked to illegal gas refilling operations, saying the gas is usually sourced from legitimate suppliers, but the issue lies in poor safety checks and maintenance.

“When legal filling plants receive empty cylinders, they perform leak tests before and after filling them. Illegal fillers often don’t do these safety checks.”

He added that some illegal operators underfill cylinders or add water to increase weight, which can damage appliances and result in consumers receiving less gas than what they paid for.

“You may notice that a cylinder finishes much faster than usual. That can mean there was less gas inside.”

Consumers who suspect illegal activity or unsafe cylinders are encouraged to report it to the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Safety Association of Southern Africa through the reporting forms available on its website.

Tromp advised consumers to weigh cylinders to check whether they are underfilled. The tare weight, which is the weight of the empty cylinder, is stamped on the cylinder. Consumers can subtract this from the total weight to determine how much gas is inside.

Despite the risks, Tromp believes LPG remains a safer and more affordable energy source compared with paraffin, charcoal or wood.

“Gas is much cheaper than electricity and safer than paraffin or wood because there are no toxic fumes in the house. Consumers just need to ensure they buy from trusted suppliers.”

Tromp said a 9kg cylinder can last several months depending on usage, making it a cost-effective option for many households during winter.

Sowetan