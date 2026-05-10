Panic stations for ANC over Phala Phala

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Four years later, President Cyril Ramaphosa again faces an impeachment process over the Phala Phala cash-in-a-couch scandal. Picture: Rodger Bosch/Pool via REUTERS

A panic-stricken ANC is scrambling for ways to postpone or avert an impeachment process for President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala scandal — and the DA, its biggest partner in the GNU, says it will not necessarily throw him a lifeline.

The DA’s newly elected parliamentary leader, George Michalakis, told the Sunday Times on Friday that the party was not prepared to betray its principles just to keep an individual in office or the GNU intact.

At the same time, top ANC figures held the weekend in urgent meetings to brainstorm how to manage the crisis that could end in Ramaphosa’s premature exit from office or even in the collapse of the GNU.

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