‘She was my biggest supporter’: UKZN graduate honours late mother during emotional graduation tribute

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An emotional Thembisani Mntungwa breaks down in tears on the graduation stage while holding up a T-shirt in tribute to his late mother.

An emotional moment at a University of KwaZulu-Natal graduation ceremony has touched many after graduate Thembisani Mntungwa honoured his late mother while receiving his degree.

In a media statement, the university shared pictures and details of Mntungwa’s graduation ceremony on May 6, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Social Science in criminology and forensic studies while carrying a T-shirt bearing a picture of his late mother.

“With tears streaming down his face, Thembisani Mntungwa honoured his late mother on the graduation stage, holding up a T-shirt paying tribute to the woman he described as his ‘biggest cheerleader’ and the reason he was able to reach the milestone despite her passing away less than two months ago,” the university said.

Mntungwa’s mother, Nondumiso Mntungwa, passed away in March this year leaving what he described as a painful void in his life.

Overcome with emotion, Thembisani Mntungwa covers his tearful face with a T-shirt bearing a tribute to his late mother, during his graduation ceremony. (Supplied)

“I wish she could embrace this moment with me. We had imagined it and spoken about how we would celebrate. This was as much my moment as it was hers. She wasn’t just my mum, she was my friend and my biggest supporter,” said Mntungwa.

He said carrying her image onto the graduation stage was his way of ensuring she remained part of the milestone they had dreamt about together.

“I wanted the world to know that this achievement belongs to her too. When I walked up on that stage, I wanted to share the moment with her. I feel she was there in spirit with me. She deserved to be there with me,” he said.

Mntungwa reflected on the sacrifices his mother made to provide for him and his three younger siblings.

“She worked as a domestic worker and, at times, as a street vendor to make sure there was always food on the table at home and that we had lunch money for school. This was the deepest and most encouraging way she showed her support,” he said.

Throughout his studies, his mother remained actively involved in his academic journey, often checking in on his progress and encouraging him during difficult times.

“During the course of my degree, she’d always call to check on me and ask about my marks. Those were the little things that mattered, and at difficult moments when I wanted to give up, I would remember that I had someone at home who believed in me and took great pride in seeing me achieve this milestone of becoming a graduate,” said Mntungwa.

Among those cheering him on at the graduation ceremony were his father and maternal grandmother.

Mntungwa, who grew up in Malukazi, is currently pursuing an Honours degree in criminology and forensic studies at UKZN and has appealed for financial assistance to help cover his tuition and accommodation costs.

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