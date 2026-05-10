Two killed, three wounded in tavern shooting at Langlaagte informal settlement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two people were killed and three wounded in a tavern shooting at Langlaagte informal settlement. Stock image

Police are investigating two counts of murder and three of attempted murder after a shooting at Zamimpilo informal settlement in Langlaagte, Johannesburg, during the early hours of Sunday.

According to police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko, the shooting occurred at about 3am.

“It is alleged that a group of more than 40 people were sitting outside a tavern, drinking and socialising, when three unknown suspects approached and, without saying anything, opened fire on the group.”

Sibeko said five people were shot.

Two adult men died at the scene while three other victims were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“The suspects are unknown at this stage, and the motive for the attack is yet to be determined,” he said.

TimesLIVE