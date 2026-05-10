Two Singaporeans confirmed dead in Indonesia volcano eruption, bodies found

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Smoke after the eruption of Mount Dukono in North Halmahera Regency, North Maluku, Indonesia.

Two Singaporeans missing for days were confirmed dead on Sunday from the eruption of Mount Dukono on Indonesia’s Halmahera island, the local rescue agency said.

Rescuers found the bodies around the crater rim, and evacuation was under way, agency head Iwan Ramdani told Reuters.

“Evacuation of the bodies is still hampered by eruptions that continue to occur and bad weather,” Iwan said, adding rain was falling in the area.

About 150 personnel with two thermal drones have been deployed since Sunday morning, Iwan said, with the focus of the search about 100m to 150m from the crater rim.

Mount Dukono in the North Maluku province bordering the Pacific Ocean began erupting on Friday, spewing ash up to 10km high. It has continued to erupt at a lower scale.

The area around the crater was still blanketed in volcanic ash, Iwan said, adding that the search area is about 1.25km from the last known location of the victims.

Rescuers found backpacks suspected to belong to the two Singaporeans, and the authorities on Saturday confirmed that one Indonesian hiker, who had gone missing, was dead.

Seventeen people, including seven Singaporeans and 10 Indonesians, survived the incident.

The seven surviving Singaporeans will fly home on Sunday, Singapore’s foreign ministry said. It was unclear when the bodies of the two who died will be returned.

Indonesia’s volcanology agency reported at least four eruptions by Sunday, with one sending ash 1.3km high. The agency is maintaining the third-highest alert level for Mount Dukono and bans any activities within 4km of the crater.

Reuters