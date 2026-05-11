City Power tightens security amid attacks on technicians, contractors

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City Power technicians and contractors faced a wave of violent crime in the past financial year, with the utility recording seven robberies, three hijackings, 12 hostage incidents, one burglary and four shootings.

The utility said it was strengthening collaboration with patrollers, community policing forums and private security companies following a surge in attacks, robberies and hostage-taking.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said employees and contractors will continue to be escorted to high-risk areas when threats are identified.

A security officer was recently gunned down while protecting the microgrid plant at the Shalazile informal settlement in Denver, Johannesburg.

He was shot three times and his firearm and cellphone were stolen.

It is believed the perpetrators were attempting to steal the entity’s electricity infrastructure.

Mangena said in another incident, in March, one of their technicians was threatened at gunpoint in Coronationville while responding to an outage affecting that suburb, Newclare and Westbury.

Again, in April, five-armed suspects hijacked a City Power contractor’s vehicle at gunpoint in Alexandra, stealing a bakkie along with valuable equipment, including tools, a generator and welding materials.

The incident occurred while contractors were securing mini substations. Last month, three suspects were arrested following an attack that endangered staff, damaged property and disrupted operations.

A contractor who asked to remain anonymous said his workers were robbed in several areas last year.

My workers have received threats multiple times while on duty — Anonymous City Power contractor

“My workers have received threats multiple times while on duty,” he said. “In March last year, while my guys were in Alexandra maintaining the network, four men robbed them of their cellphones and also took their generator. They were traumatised.”

Again in Zola in Soweto, while fixing street lights, thugs took their generator. In another incident, in Turffontein, they were robbed of phones by armed men while they were fixing street lights.

“In terms of safety, we are not well protected, and it is very painful. The only time we are escorted by metro police is when we are switching off power from nonpaying customers,” the man said.

Mangena said the utility had identified several high-risk areas across Johannesburg where technicians have experienced robberies, intimidation, and violent attacks, including parts of the inner city such as Hillbrow, Malvern, Jeppestown and George Goch.

Other unsafe areas include Westbury, Roodepoort, Eldorado Park, Lenasia, 1st Avenue to 20th Avenue in Alexandra and various informal settlements across multiple service delivery centre supply areas.

“These areas are continuously monitored and reassessed based on reported incidents, and appropriate security measures are implemented accordingly to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors,” said Mangena.

While the utility said it would be difficult to quantify the exact financial impact of such incidents, in the 2024/25 financial year, theft and vandalism of public electricity infrastructure amounted to R161.8m.

Mangena said the entity would conduct ongoing risk assessments and only resume operations in dangerous areas once adequate security measures were in place.

He said the entity would continue to engage with community leaders to improve cooperation and reduce hostility towards technicians.

The utility has increased its annual security budget by R100m to better protect substations and other critical electrical infrastructure from further attacks.

Mangena said the partnership with patrollers and community policing forums would ensure that when crimes occur on City Power property, their armed response teams can coordinate directly with the entity’s own security control centre.

This, he said, would improve response times and increase the number of arrests.

In addition, City Power was collaborating closely with the department of community safety and law enforcement agencies such as public order policing units and Joburg metro cops to combat infrastructure theft and vandalism and to ensure the safety of operations.

“City Power [also] contracts private security companies whose roles extend far beyond guarding gates or escorting technical teams in high-risk areas,” said Mangena.

Sowetan