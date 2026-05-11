‘I love you my child’: the heartbreak behind SA’s fight over baby saver boxes

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The Door of Hope's baby saver box in which mothers can safely relinquish their babies. The facility has become part of a court action.

Story audio is generated using AI

A desperate mother placed her newborn in a baby saver box and walked away, leaving behind a letter as a silent alarm alerted carers that a child had been safely relinquished.

“I love you my child, I am really broken; but I cannot give you the life that you deserve. I plead for your forgiveness. I chose not to abort and you really fought your way to be here, and God will turn your life story into a testimony. You will be the subject of my daily prayer that God will shower you with so much love. I may not physically be a part of your life, but I will be a part, in other ways. I love you my child,” reads part of the message left for the baby boy, who has since been adopted.

This scenario formed part of a three-day hearing before a full bench in the Pretoria high court last week in a landmark case that could shape the future of safe baby relinquishment in South Africa. Judgment was reserved.

At the centre of the case are Baby Savers South Africa and Door of Hope, which operate baby saver boxes — metal compartments built into walls where women can anonymously leave babies knowing they will immediately be rescued and cared for.

The department of social development wants the boxes outlawed, arguing they encourage abandonment and that those operating them should be treated as accessories to the crime of baby dumping.

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