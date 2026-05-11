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INTERVIEW | George Michalakis pledges accountability as DA parliamentary leader

Former DA chief whip says parliament must remain an anchor for the party

Tara Roos

Tara Roos

Parliamentary Correspondent

George Michalakis, DA chief whip.
Newly elected DA parliamentary leader George Michalakis. Picture: (Jaco Marais)

The DA’s newly elected parliamentary leader, George Michalakis, says his appointment marks a continuation of his work as chief whip, but with a stronger mandate to align the party’s caucus with its broader strategic direction in parliament and in the GNU.

Speaking to Sowetan’s sister publication, Business Day after his election by the DA parliamentary caucus, Michalakis said he felt “incredibly excited, honoured and humbled” by the decision, adding that colleagues placed their trust in him after nearly two years serving as chief whip.

“The mission is clear. We have to build the DA into the largest party in parliament, and that’s an exciting prospect and project to work on.”

Michalakis said the appointment of a new chief whip will take place “quite soon”, but stressed that the process would not be rushed because of the importance of the role.

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