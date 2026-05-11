Khan and Kadwa refused to grant investigators access to their phones — NPA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Kempton Park magistrate’s court has heard that two senior cops arrested over the weekend refused to give investigators passwords of their devices for further investigations.

Head of crime counter-intelligence Maj-Gen Feroz Khan, Gauteng head of the Hawks Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa and Durban-based businessman Tariq Downes were arrested over the weekend. On Monday, they appeared before the court, where they were charged with “illegal dealing and possession of precious stones and defeating the ends of justice”.

They were all released on R20,000 bail each.

Speaking outside court, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the authority is concerned that the accused are refusing to grant police officers access to their devices. He said their refusal to provide the passwords is impacting the pace of the investigations.

“As you might have heard in court, they were saying we must deal with the gadgets as quickly as possible, but at the same time they are not allowing the gadgets to be dealt with as quickly as possible, and that might delay the process,” Kganyago said.

He added that if the accused do not grant access to the devices, authorities will have to apply to the court to force them.

[WATCH] We are told that during their arrest, the accused refused to give the police their passwords for the investigators to gain access to their phones.@Sowetan1981 pic.twitter.com/hONAoz570S — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) May 11, 2026

According to the charge sheet, in May 2021, Downes was found in possession of unwrought gold, which was seized by police officers. When questioned, he told police he was an undercover police agent and working with Khan.

Khan was called and instructed the officer investigating Downes to release him immediately. It is further alleged that the officer called his supervisor, Kadwa, who also gave instructions regarding Downes.

According to police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, the two police officers are alleged to have interfered with a lawful police operation.

“The suspect was never arrested for being in possession of those precious stones without the necessary documentation. The gold was seized during the operation and we have confirmed that it is still in our possession,” she said.