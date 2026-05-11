Ramaphosa weighs legal options after Phala Phala ruling

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President Cyril Ramaphosa is weighing his legal options after Friday’s Constitutional Court ruling that parliament must reopen impeachment proceedings over his handling of the theft of cash from his game farm. Resignation, however, is reportedly not under consideration.

The issue is expected to top the agenda at a meeting of senior ANC officials on Monday. The apex court ruled that parliament should set up an impeachment committee to consider findings by an independent panel that Ramaphosa has a case to answer over the theft of $580,000 hidden in a sofa at his Phala Phala game farm.

The Constitutional Court found parliament failed to follow due process by not considering the facts of the report when it voted against the panel’s recommendation to conduct an impeachment inquiry.

“The president is weighing his options right now in accordance with the law,” a source in the presidency told Sowetan’s sister publication, Business Day.

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