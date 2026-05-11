SAPS divisional head of supply chain Lt-Gen Fani Molefe suspended

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Lt-Gen Fani Molefe, the divisional commissioner for supply chain management in the SAPS, has been suspended. File photo

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Ian Cameron, the chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on police, has welcomed the suspension of the SAPS divisional commissioner for supply chain management.

On Sunday Sowetan independently confirmed that Lt-Gen Fani Molefe had been served with suspension letters on Friday.

Sowetan sources also confirmed that the suspension emanates from his tenure at the National Treasury and is linked to a PPE procurement which was found to be non-compliant.

[Breaking News] Lt-Gen Fani Molefe has been placed on suspension.



Sources say this is in relation to his tenure at national treasury.@Sowetan1981 — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) May 10, 2026

Speaking to Sowetan, Cameron said he hopes the suspension of Molefe is not just a “box-ticking” exercise.

“I welcome the suspension of Lt-Gen Molefe — and frankly this accountability process is long overdue,” he said.

“It is encouraging to see the new acting national police commissioner, Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane, taking action with such urgency on a matter that has raised serious concern over many years.

“The disciplinary process must remain procedurally fair and must not be treated as a finding of guilt.”

Sowetan