News

SAPS divisional head of supply chain Lt-Gen Fani Molefe suspended

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Lt-Gen Fani Molefe, the divisional commissioner for supply chain management in the SAPS, has been suspended. File photo (Brenton Geach)

Story audio is generated using AI

Ian Cameron, the chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on police, has welcomed the suspension of the SAPS divisional commissioner for supply chain management.

On Sunday Sowetan independently confirmed that Lt-Gen Fani Molefe had been served with suspension letters on Friday.

Sowetan sources also confirmed that the suspension emanates from his tenure at the National Treasury and is linked to a PPE procurement which was found to be non-compliant.

Speaking to Sowetan, Cameron said he hopes the suspension of Molefe is not just a “box-ticking” exercise.

“I welcome the suspension of Lt-Gen Molefe — and frankly this accountability process is long overdue,” he said.

“It is encouraging to see the new acting national police commissioner, Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane, taking action with such urgency on a matter that has raised serious concern over many years.

“The disciplinary process must remain procedurally fair and must not be treated as a finding of guilt.”

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘I love you my child’: the heartbreak behind SA’s fight over baby saver boxes

2

Ramaphosa weighs legal options after Phala Phala ruling

3

SOWETAN | Phala Phala ruling strengthens our democracy

4

S’THEMBISO MSOMI: The EFF deserves its flowers over Phala Phala ruling

5

ROAD TRIP | Cruising the West Coast in MG’s compacts

Related Articles