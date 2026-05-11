The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Gas suppliers have warned the public about the dangers of unknowingly buying fake and illegal gas cylinders. (123rf)

Arrested top cops linked to illicit precious metals deal

Gauteng Hawks head Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa during an interview with Sowetan talking about human smuggling and trafficking in Gauteng.
Gauteng Hawks head Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa was arrested in the weekend. (Thulani Mbele)

The weekend arrests of Feroz Khan, head of crime counter-intelligence, and Gauteng Hawks head Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa are linked to their alleged interference in the arrest of a Durban-based businessman in 2021.

According to Sowetan sources, in May 2021 law enforcement officers were called to OR Tambo International Airport, where a suspect, Tariq Downes, 46, was allegedly found in possession of precious metals that he hid inside his Gucci sling bag when he was about to fly to Durban.

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How to spot a fake gas cylinder this winter

Consumers have been warned against fake gas cylinders. (123rf)

Gas suppliers have warned the public about the dangers of unknowingly buying fake and illegal gas cylinders, which are increasingly penetrating the market.

As winter sets in and electricity costs continue to rise, many households are turning to gas to help manage expenses during a load-shedding-free but financially strained season

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City Power tightens security amid attacks on technicians, contractors

Isaac Mangena, City Power spoksperson.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

City Power technicians and contractors faced a wave of violent crime in the past financial year, with the utility recording seven robberies, three hijackings, 12 hostage incidents, one burglary and four shootings.

The utility said it was strengthening collaboration with patrollers, community policing forums and private security companies after a surge in attacks, robberies and hostage-taking.

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