WATCH | Ekurhuleni metro demolishes shacks to clamp down on crime

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An escavator drives through rubble of demolished homes in Chief lbert Luthuli Informal Settlement, Benoni, on 10 May 2025.

The City of Ekurhuleni says demolitions at the Chief Albert Luthuli informal settlement in Benoni will continue as part of efforts to clamp down on alleged illegal mining activities.

City officials claim the targeted shacks were occupied by undocumented foreign nationals and illegal miners, while others allegedly contained gas cylinders and explosives that are used in the activity.

“During the operation, it was found that the initially relocated households have either been forcefully removed, [were] renting to foreign nationals or illegal miners, or voluntarily moved out,” said Ramatolo Tlotleng, spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni mayor.

Residents claim they were initially forcefully removed in Badsfontein and told it was a temporary relocation of three months, but over 10 years have passed and now they are again forcefully removed with nowhere to go.



Video: @MimieShana pic.twitter.com/UqGVSBBLzC — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) May 10, 2026

Tlotleng told Sowetan the operation is a joint multidisciplinary intervention involving the army, police, metro police, the home affairs and human settlement departments, and the premier’s office, among others.

He confirmed that no prior notices were issued to residents because it was believed that individuals involved in illegal activities might evade arrest.

“[A total of] 286 structures have been destroyed so far, and law enforcement agencies have arrested 110 illegal immigrants. The demolition will continue in the coming days,” Tlotleng said.

For residents, the nightmare began 16 years ago when they were relocated from Bapsfontein as a result of environmental issues on the land they occupied, which was dolomitic.

“Even then, the police came and sprayed us with rubber bullets without us being properly addressed or notified. We were placed here [Benoni] as a temporary site for three months, but those three months have become years,” said one resident.

Over time, the city has electrified the area.

“To us this meant we could be permanent because they never mentioned we could be moved,” said the resident. “This was until last Wednesday, when we saw police and soldiers starting to demolish our homes with our furniture inside. No word or anything, and so we have spent almost a week outside with our children.”

Children play house in what used to be their homes in Chief Albert Luthuli Informal settlement in Benoni. (Michelle Banda)

Another resident likened the demolitions to the forced removals under the apartheid regime.

“We came here forcefully and are leaving in the same manner. This is no different from apartheid; the difference is its black-on-black. There was no humanity or courtesy to allow us to even take our belongings; they were crushed inside when our homes were destroyed.”

This is no different from apartheid; the difference is its black-on-black. — Resident of the Chief Albert Luthuli informal settlement

However, Ekurhuleni’s MMC of human settlements, Nsizwa Nkgopotse Mekgwe, said a verification and audit process is still in effect to determine who qualifies for alternative accommodation provisions as prescribed in the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act.

“We are obligated to provide alternative accommodation for eligible beneficiaries, and yes, we have made provisions,” she said. “However, the verification and audit process is still in effect.”

Residents collect their belongings after the demolition (Michelle Banda)

Mekgwe would not share details on the relocation address to avoid further criminal infestation, land invasion, and opportunistic elements from ineligible individuals.

“Suffice to mention that it’s within a 3km radius or 4,5km if I’m exaggerating, and eligible beneficiaries are and have been notified upon verification.”