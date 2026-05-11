RECORDED | Ramaphosa addresses nation on Phala Phala court judgment

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President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Monday on the monumental Phala Phala Constitutional Court judgment.

This comes after the apex court’s judgment, which struck down rule 1291 of the National Assembly’s rules as unconstitutional and invalid.

The Constitutional Court also overturned parliament’s December 13 2022 decision to block the independent Phala Phala panel report from proceeding to a formal impeachment inquiry.