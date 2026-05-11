Western Cape shuts all schools as deadly storm lashes Cape Town

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Several roads and bridges are flooded in Cape Town after devastating rains.

All schools in the Western Cape will be closed on Tuesday as severe weather conditions continue to batter the province, leaving one person dead, another injured and widespread flooding reported across several communities in Cape Town.

Western Cape education MEC David Maynier said the decision to close all public ordinary and special schools was taken in the interest of learner and teacher safety following consultations with the Provincial Disaster Management Centre and the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

Roofs have been blown away by strong winds in Cape Town. (City of Cape Town )

SAWS issued a level 8 weather warning for parts of the Western Cape, cautioning residents about disruptive rainfall, damaging winds and dangerous coastal conditions.

“Based on updated weather projections and current conditions, a decision has been taken to close all public ordinary and special schools in the province on Tuesday,” said Maynier.

He added that several schools had already suffered storm-related damage, which was still being assessed.

Meanwhile, one person died after a tree fell onto a vehicle in Kenilworth in Cape Town’s southern suburbs on Monday. In a separate incident, another motorist was injured.

According to the City of Cape Town, widespread flooding was reported shortly after 11am in several informal settlements and low-lying areas, including Island, Makhaza and Monwabisi Park in Khayelitsha, Imizamo Yethu, Nomzamo, Lwandle, Phola Park, Gugulethu, Valhalla Park, Vygieskraal, Tafelsig, Delft and Kampies.

City Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said emergency teams were responding to multiple incidents across the metro.

Flooding was also reported at a daycare centre in Mitchells Plain and at the corner of Mercury and Galaxy Roads in Rocklands.

“Damaged roofs have been reported in Grindal Avenue in Lavender Hill, as well as in Gugulethu, Crossroads, Marcus Garvey in Philippi, Portland, Delft and Gardens Road in Wynberg,” Powell said.

She added that the Vygieskraal Canal in Belgravia had reached capacity and was overflowing.

Humanitarian organisations have been deployed to affected communities, distributing hot meals and blankets to displaced residents.

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