Why asking for your ID at boom gates could become illegal

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The Information Regulator's code applies to residential and commercial premises with access control. Picture: Sunday Times

Estates, gated communities and office parks face sweeping changes to security procedures as the Information Regulator calls for access-controlled areas to collect minimal visitor information and protect privacy.

The regulator has now published the “Own-Initiative Code of Conduct for Gated Access Areas” that will govern how gated-access environments handle personal information to conform to the prescripts of the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

The code applies to residential and commercial premises with access control. It is not a guidance note but a code of conduct, which carries much heftier weight than the former.

The regulator in the code of conduct says members of the public have raised concerns that the collection of personal information at gated access entry points is excessive.

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