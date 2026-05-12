Mother and baby killed in collision involving Motsoaledi’s official vehicle

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Police have launched a culpable homicide investigation after health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi’s official vehicle was involved in a collision that claimed the lives of a mother and baby on the N1 near Bela-Bela in Limpopo on Saturday.

The woman was allegedly trying to get to an earlier accident scene where a car being driven by an off-duty police officer had struck and killed her husband.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the second crash happened when the woman and her child were hit by a car Motsoaledi was travelling in and being driven by a member of the protection security services.

She said preliminary investigations suggest that the woman was attempting to cross the road with her two children, one of whom was strapped to her back, when they were hit by the vehicle.

“The trio was attempting to get to the other side of the road to attend to an earlier incident in which the woman’s husband was allegedly struck by a vehicle driven by an off-duty police officer and died at the scene.

“It is further alleged that while crossing the road, the woman and her children were struck by the minister’s official vehicle. Tragically, the mother and baby succumbed to their injuries,” she said.

Mathe said two separate cases of culpable homicide are under investigation.

“In line with standard protocol, the minister’s close protector and the driver immediately stopped at the scene together with the minister and remained there until police and emergency medical services arrived. Statements were obtained from those at the scene,” she said.

“The circumstances surrounding both accidents form part of ongoing police investigations. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate [Ipid] has taken over the investigations as both drivers are SAPS members.”