Ongoing sewage crisis threatens Cradle of Humankind heritage site

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There is no improvement in the malfunctioning Percy Stewart wastewater treatment plant three years after Sowetan’s sister publication, Business Day, first reported on the pollution it was causing to the Unesco-registered Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site.

For the past three years, untreated and partially treated sewage has been flowing from the plant into the Blougatspruit, which flows into the Bloubankspruit and Crocodile River and all the way into Hartbeespoort Dam.

The Bloubankspruit flows through the core of the Cradle of Humankind — a popular tourist resort and home to the largest known concentration of human ancestral remains anywhere in the world — which is situated in an area where a number of wealthy people live.

The pollution, which is threatening the ecosystem and local tourism, has become a health hazard, pitting Mogale City officials against an association fighting to preserve the area.

This as deputy president Paul Mashatile last week called for stronger partnerships between governments, development finance institutions, the private sector and communities in a move aimed at leveraging heritage as a tool for economic development.

Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site Association chair Trevor Brough said: “At this stage there is no change. Even though there has been expenditure and actual work at Percy Stewart, the outflow into the environment is still raw sewage. Potentially this will be 21 years of a dysfunctional treatment works.”

He said Mogale City’s sewage infrastructure continued to be problematic, with sewage pump stations regularly failing and all three treatment works not fully operational.

In April, Brough embarked on a tour of some of the pollution hotspots affecting the quality of water in the rivers flowing through the site.

“It needs to be noted that though the current primary concern is the level of raw sewage flowing through the area, there is also mine-impacted water, which flows through the area from the western basin’s treatment plant,” he said.

“All of this creates a real risk to the area as it is underpinned by dolomite, which is dissolved by water, and this is aggravated as the water becomes more acidic.”

Brough said the situation had been grave for a number of years.

Pollution levels in the rivers are unacceptably high and impacting the ecology, tourism and economy of the area. — Trevor Brough

“There have been numerous reports of substantial amounts of money [grants and ratepayer money] having been spent to rectify the problem at Percy Stewart, but the reality is that the pollution levels in the rivers are unacceptably high and impacting the ecology, tourism and economy of the area.

“The real long-term impacts on the ecology of the area are unknown, but the rivers have been classified as E/F [effectively dead] by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research [CSIR]. We know the groundwater in the area has been contaminated by sewage and mine-impacted water from testing done by the CSIR of springs in the area.

“The CSIR did an assessment in 2011 when they started monitoring the rivers on behalf of the Cradle Management Authority,” Brough said. “Since then they have generated a number of reports indicating the severity of the pollution in the area.”

Peter Modise, member of the mayoral committee responsible for utility management services at Mogale City, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In October 2023, water and sanitation deputy minister David Mahlobo said the government was going to start litigating against municipalities that polluted water sources and discharged billions of litres of effluent into rivers and streams across the country. He said R2.8bn was needed to get about 850 wastewater treatment plants into good working condition.

The country’s 257 municipalities have a fair share of dysfunctional wastewater treatment works, with many discharging raw sewage into rivers, the ocean and environmentally sensitive areas. — Business Day