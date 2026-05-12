SIU freezes vehicles and properties linked to alleged R18m UIF TERS fraud

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SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho said investigations revealed that Mgobo received payments totalling R18,632,335 into both her personal and business accounts

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The Special Tribunal of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has frozen two vehicles and four properties belonging to a businesswoman accused of misusing more than R18m in fraudulent Covid-19 employee relief funds.

KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman Yolanda Nombuso Mgobo, director of Yoluleko Trading (Pty) Ltd, allegedly benefited from funds linked to entities accused of siphoning millions from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) through the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).

SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho said investigations revealed that Mgobo received payments totalling R18,632,335 into both her personal and business accounts.

“The SIU further alleged that the funds were used for the personal benefit of Mgobo and her life partner, Hlalanathi Hopewell Mbangi, between 2020 and 2025,” said Makgotho.

The SIU said that although Mgobo allegedly did not personally submit UIF TERS claims, she and her company received funds from several entities, including Ezogu Trading, Nakomang Trading Enterprise and Ezikamshalaza Trading, before the money was allegedly transferred into her personal accounts.

Makgotho said investigators traced funds into multiple accounts linked to Mgobo and her company.

“So based on the outcome of our investigation, there was money in a personal account, and there was money in a business account. All the accounts have been frozen.”

“The claims were found to be irregular...which constitutes a criminal offence.” — SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho

Makgotho added that while the SIU could not disclose the exact amount frozen, the remaining funds form part of evidence that will be presented before court.

He said that Mgobo and Mbangi went on “holiday destination vacations, spending the money”.

Makgotho said the assets frozen by the Special Tribunal include a Hyundai Tucson bought in November 2020, a Ford Ranger transferred to Mbangi in December 2023, and a Toyota Corolla registered in June 2025.

“The frozen properties include a home in Knightswood, Scottburgh, valued at R870,000, a jointly owned property in Uvongo worth R845,000, and two additional Scottburgh properties valued at about R1m each,” said Makgotho.

The order was granted by Margaret Victor, judge president of the Special Tribunal, who directed that Mgobo, Mbangi and Yoluleko Trading may not sell, transfer, conceal or dispose of the assets while investigations and legal proceedings continue.

“The claims were found to be irregular, including the use of a ghost employee database to access relief funds, which constitutes a criminal offence,” Makgotho added.

The SIU said the matter will be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for possible criminal prosecution on charges including fraud and money laundering.

Sowetan