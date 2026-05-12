Taxi boss ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni to appear in court for extortion

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Members of the Mpumalanga organised crime unit were accompanied by the special task force team when they arrested controversial taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni at his Centurion home yesterday morning.

Allegations are that Sibanyoni and his two co-accused were being sought by police for allegedly extorting over R2m from a businessman in Kwaggafontein near Middelburg, Mpumalanga, over an extended period of time.

Sowetan understands that the complainant is in the mining industry.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo confirmed that they have arrested three suspects in relation to an extortion case opened in November 2025.

“One suspect remains outstanding at this stage,” Masondo said. “The police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against the arrested suspects in relation to other cases as investigations continue.”

According to police procedures, the task force is called or involved in an arrest when the situation is deemed “high-risk” and exceeds the capability of ordinary police units.

This elite unit is brought in for specialised, dangerous operations requiring tactical expertise such as hostage situations, kidnappings, or when suspects are heavily armed and dangerous.

When Sowetan arrived at the Middelburg police station on Tuesday where Sibanyoni is detained, his family members were standing outside waiting to be granted access to enter the station.

While the family confirmed that they are related to Sibanyoni, they refused to comment or to be photographed. Friends and more family members kept on arriving in luxury cars which included a Range Rover and Ferrari.

Among those who made their way to the station were people dressed in the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) regalia from Nkangala region, where Sibanyoni hails.

After 1pm, Mphoke PK Magane Incorporated representative arrived at the station to take a brief from Sibanyoni. They left the station after an hour.

Sibanyoni is a prominent figure in the taxi industry and is believed to be owning a fleet of minibus taxis. He also have business interests in mining, security and construction industry.

He began his journey in the taxi industry as a driver in 1985, operating in the dusty streets of Kwaggafontein. He survived an alleged assassination attempt in December 2022, which is believed to have been ordered by alleged cartel figure Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

In 2024, Sibanyoni established the Joe Sibanyoni Foundation, an initiative focused on tackling poverty, unemployment and inequality in the community. He reportedly poured R1bn into the foundation.

Sibanyoni’s name has been referenced several times at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, which is investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and interference in the criminal justice system.

At the commission, witnesses have placed him at the centre of alleged Big Five cartel, which is said to have interest in security companies, drug distribution, contact killings and cross-boarder hijackings.

Sibanyoni and his co-accused are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi has commended the SAPS for the arrest.

“The arrest of these suspects sends a clear message that extortion will not be tolerated. Business owners and communities must be able to operate without fear of intimidation and criminal demands,” said Mkhwanazi.

Sowetan