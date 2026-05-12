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Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni arrested

Sibanyoni arrested at home in Centurion and transported to Mpumalanga, were he was charged and detained

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni' has been arrested. (facebook)

Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni, the controversial taxi boss with alleged links to criminal cartels, has been arrested.

Sowetan understands that Sibanyoni was arrested at his home in Centurion, Tshwane, and transported to Middelburg, Mpumalanga, were he was charged and detained.

The police are expected to release a statement shortly.

This is a developing story.

Sowetan

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