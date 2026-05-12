The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

ANC ready to take the fight and defend Ramaphosa
The ANC is expected to rally behind President Cyril Ramaphosa when its national executive committee meets in Cape Town today as the party scrambles to contain the political fallout from the revived Phala Phala impeachment process.
Sowetan’s sister publication, Sunday Times, understands senior advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi advised ANC officials yesterday that Ramaphosa should urgently take the independent panel report on review. Insiders said the meeting made it clear resignation was never on the table.
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WATCH | What you need to know about the case against two senior cops
Maj-Gen Feroz Khan, head of counter and security intelligence for the crime intelligence division of the police, Gauteng head of Hawks Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa and Durban-based businessman Tariq Downes appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Monday and were released on R20,000 bail each.
The three were arrested at the weekend and charged with illegal dealing and possession of precious metals and obstructing the ends of justice.
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End nigh for Downs as ninth title looks impossible
Perennial league champions Mamelodi Sundowns are at risk of missing out on the championship for the first time since the 2016/17 season.
Sundowns are top of the table, but winning what would be their ninth title on the trot seems a mission impossible as second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have a game in hand, enjoy a superior goal difference, despite being three points behind.
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