Undocumented migrant arrested ‘for making and selling fake IDs, work permits, electricity slips’

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An undocumented foreign national was arrested for allegedly manufacturing fake documents, including IDs, work permits and driver's licences.

A 38-year-old undocumented foreign national was arrested in Benoni after allegedly being found to have been making and selling fraudulent documents, including SA smartcards.

According to spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Chief Superintendent Kelebogile Thepa, the man was initially bust for making electricity receipts and selling them for R250 each.

On further investigations, however, the Ekurhuleni Metro police found that he had also produced other fraudulent documents, including smart card identity documents, appointment letters, work permits, traffic registers and foreign driver’s licences.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Monday on charges of fraud and contravention of the Immigration Act. (Supplied)

Thepa said that the team had received a tip-off from the Ekurhuleni human settlements department about the fake electricity slips.

“The information was regarding residents of the Chief Albert Luthuli informal settlement in Cloverdene, who were found in possession of fraudulent electricity receipts.

“Upon arrival at the settlement, officers interviewed one of the individuals found with a fraudulent receipt. The individual voluntarily led officers to the alleged source of the documents,” she said.

The machine which the suspect was using to produce fraudulent electricity receipts for R250 each. (Supplied)

Thepa said officers were directed to an internet café on Bedford Avenue, where the suspect was located.

“During questioning, the suspect allegedly admitted that the fraudulent receipt had been printed at his shop and that he had been selling the documents for R250 each,” she said.

“Various fraudulent documents and equipment used in the operation were confiscated and booked in as evidence.”

Thepa said that the suspect was arrested on charges of fraud and contravention of the Immigration Act.

He was expected to appear in the Benoni magistrate’s court soon.

Sowetan