What you need to know about union’s fight against Pick n Pay and the threat to 22k jobs

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The South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union has accused Pick n Pay of acting in bad faith after it launched a section 189A process. File photo.

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Retailer Pick n Pay has been accused by the South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) of placing the burden of its turnaround on workers.

The union was speaking at a media briefing after the retailer launched a section 189A process.

READ| Court finds Pick n Pay liable for customer’s injuries from fall

Here are key things the union has raised about the treatment of workers.

The union accused the company of acting in bad faith, saying the process threatens about 22,000 workers.

It said the company wants to reduce its wage bill by cutting working hours, scrapping benefits and altering pay structures.

The company’s threat of shedding jobs was based on its non-management bargaining unit wage bill, it said.

Saccawu said the retailer’s decision to refer an S189A dispute to the CCMA rather than table its proposals at the established internal national negotiating committee process was indicative of its attempt to unilaterally change working conditions.

The union wants a reduction in working hours from 196 to 176 hours per month. It also wants to halt the company’s planned removal of a 13th cheque, changes to Sunday pay and the withdrawal of transport for employees working late or night shifts.

Sowetan